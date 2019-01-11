BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man's body was found in a snowbank on the side of a Boulder County Highway Friday.

At around 11:45 a.m., someone driving on the Ute Highway near North 87th Street saw what they thought was a dead body next to the side of the road, according to a release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies, the Boulder County Coroner's Office and the Hygiene Fire Department all responded and found the body of a man in a snowbank. The release said the man was wearing multiple layers of clothing and a blanket.

He was about 40 to 60 years old and might have been of Hispanic of Native American descent, according to investigators.

Deputies said there were no obvious signs of trauma on the body.

The man's identity and cause of death with be determined and released at a later date.

If anyone has any information about this case, they are asked to contact the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 303-441-3650.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS