Marijuana delivery to begin in Aurora in 2021 as City Council passes final vote

This was the second and final official council vote on the ordinance.

AURORA, Colo. — In a final 7-3 vote Monday night, the Aurora City Council approved a marijuana delivery ordinance that will go into effect in early 2021.

Once the ordinance takes effect, Aurora residents will be allowed to have marijuana delivered to their homes by licensed dispensaries between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Daily deliveries will be limited to 1 ounce of marijuana, 8 grams of marijuana concentrate and 80 10-milligram servings of THC.

The plan limits delivery for the first three years, only granting permits to social-equity transporters who have experienced legal trouble from since-overturned marijuana laws or have lived in a disadvantaged area.

Disadvantaged areas are defined by the state Office of Economic Development and International Trade, including the East Colfax corridor west of Interstate 225 and areas south of Denver International Airport in Adams County.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.