School bus drivers drove through flames for Marshall Fire evacuations

The buses from the Boulder Valley School District drove through flames to help dozens of people evacuate to safety.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — As the Marshall Fire took over their town, Boulder Valley School District bus drivers paused their vacations and grabbed their keys. The buses had room to evacuate hospitals and nursing homes in the path of the fire.

"You had embers underneath your bus, pelting your bus," said Glen Gray, one of the bus drivers. "That’s when it really donned on me that this is scary."

On Dec. 30, nearly all the staff in the BVSD transportation department were on vacation. When the fire erupted, many volunteered to drive through the fire to help people get out.

"Honestly, I was scared. I’m not going to lie. We were driving up towards the fire, and embers are hitting the bus. It was like nothing I’d ever seen," said bus driver Jane Fastenau. "This group of people are extraordinary people. We don’t do heroic things every day, but we do necessary things every day."

Even with the danger, everyone wanted to help.

"I wanted to do it. I wanted to be there," said bus driver Cindie Crowder. "I’m not going to admit that I wasn’t scared. I was."

They drove through flames until they made it to the Juniper Village Memory Care Facility in Louisville.

"They were petrified," Crowder said. "They were absolutely petrified. But we just kept doing it. We just kept going until they were loaded."

The buses rescued dozens of people and drove them to safety.

"When you think about it, I was scared, but the people are older people in a facility," Fastenau said. "The thought of them potentially perishing, you do what you have to do. You take those risks."

Nearly two months later, there's no avoiding the impact of the fire along Gray’s bus route that stretches 125 miles every day. Some students live far from where they used to call home. The district drives to pick them up wherever they live.

"There’s actually two kindergarteners out in the same area in Thornton that I’m picking up that are displaced by the fire," Gray said as he drove his bus. "I have two stops I used to have across the road. They’re no longer there. Those kids are displaced, too."

Even on the coldest days, Glen's route reminds him of the afternoon when fire replaced the snow.

"All of my stops are all in the burn area," he said, driving past a neighborhood that had burned down. "You don’t want to become desensitized to what you see, but it just emotionally drains you."

Through snow and fire, the buses move through town, helping wherever their route takes them.

"I was given a task, and we all did it," Fastenau said. "I could never have gone back and not tried to help."

