Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

Here are snow totals for the winter storm in Colorado on Friday, May 20, 2022.

DENVER — Heavy, wet snow is falling across Colorado from a winter storm Friday and into Saturday.

A powerful cold front moved through Colorado on Thursday night, taking Thursday's high temperatures and dropping them into the 30s by Friday morning.

The heaviest snow arrives tonight across the state. We could get some snow bands with one to two inches of snow an hour. This will create very difficult if not impossible driving conditions.

Denver International Airport (DIA) has not recorded accumulation from the storm as of Friday afternoon. At 1 p.m., Flight Aware was reporting 187 delays at DIA.

As of noon on Friday, here are some Colorado snow totals for the winter storm May 20, according to the National Weather Service.

Genesee, 4.8 inches

Nederland, 0.5 inches

Estes Park, 2.5 inches

Steamboat Springs, 6 inches

Meeker, 5.5 inches

Gore Pass, 5.7 inches

