Mayor Hancock’s $1.49 billion city budget for 2022 gets final approval

DENVER — After several months of debates and edits, Mayor Michael Hancock’s $1.49 billion city budget for 2022 was granted final approval by the Denver City Council Monday.

The budget amounts to $1.49 billion split among more than a dozen departments, with the most significant delegations being nearly $568 million for public safety, $140 million for transportation and infrastructure, $117 million for independent agencies and $101 million for the finance department.

The council passed the budget plan without comment Monday in an 11-1 vote, with Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca voting no and Councilman Chris Herndon absent.

“Denver City Council’s approval of the 2022 city budget comes after much partnership and work with the administration,” Council President Stacie Gilmore said. “The 2022 final budget will deliver essential supports and services as well as opportunities for Denverites during this time of recovery in our city.”

Lesser department budgets include $62.16 million for public health and environment, $34.08 million for housing stability, $82.83 million for parks and recreation and $54.66 million for cultural facilities.

