Mayor, RTD head discuss safety challenges at Union Station bus terminal Wednesday

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and RTD CEO Debora Johnson discussed ongoing efforts to improve safety and public health in the Union Station area.

DENVER — Mayor Michael Hancock (D-Denver) and Regional Transportation District (RTD) CEO Debra Johnson spoke about safety challenges at the Union Station bus terminal and the surrounding area Wednesday morning.

Hancock and Johnson also discussed the process for identifying and implementing environmental changes that were recently announced, and the continued partnership between the city and RTD to improve public safety and public health.

> Video above from March 24: Are Union Station's security problems falling on RTD's shoulders?

RTD announced last week it will make a series of changes in response to "unwelcome activity" at the Union Station bus concourse and surrounding area.

"Restoring a welcoming environment and ensuring the safety and security of our employees, our customers and everyone who visits and lives or works near Denver Union Station is a top priority," Johnson said during a news conference on Thursday about RTD's plans.

Johnson said within the next six months:

Inoperative lighting will be replaced throughout the bus concourse.

Cleaning will be increased in the bus concourse.

Prerecorded audio announcements will be broadcast in English and Spanish. These announcements will include information on services, fares and public safety, "and hopefully will discourage unwanted activities," Johnson said.

Electrical outlets in walkways will be deactivated or covered.

Restrooms, which have been closed since Dec.3, are expected to reopen during the second quarter of 2022 after extensive cleaning and repairs.

In six to 12 months, Johnson said:

TV monitors displaying security camera feeds will be installed at the main entrances.

Commuter rail platform stairs will be converted to exit-only.

Barriers will be installed to prevent access to areas between the elevators and glass walls at the Wewatta and Chestnut pavilions.

Floor decals and signage will be installed to encourage movement and discourage loitering.

Smoke detectors will be installed in restrooms.

Over the long term, Johnson said paid fare areas will be established, meaning only people who present appropriate fare will have access to the bus concourse.

