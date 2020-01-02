WELD COUNTY, Colo — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is conducting interviews after the pilot of a medevac helicopter said someone pointed a laser at the aircraft while it was in flight.

At this point, deputies have little information about the incident, according to Deputy Julio Sherman with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. It happened sometime late Friday night or early Saturday morning in a rural part of the county.

Sherman said the pilot landed the helicopter and spotted the person who apparently had the laser. Deputies were called to the scene, but the chopper left before they arrived.

The person who pointed the laser stayed on scene, Sherman said.

Sherman couldn’t say where exactly the person holding the laser pointer was.

Thousands of incidents involving lasers and planes are reported in the United States each year.

In 2012, President Obama signed an anti-laser measure into federal law, stating that any person caught willfully striking an aircraft with a laser pointer could face 5 years in federal prison.

