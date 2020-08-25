x
Medina Alert issued for pickup driver involved in fatal crash on I-25

CBI said there is possible damage to the pickup's passenger side quarter panel and front side passenger side corner.
THORNTON, Colo. — A Medina Alert has been issued for a pickup truck driver believed to be involved in a fatal wreck involving a motorcycle Monday on Interstate 25. 

According to a Medina Alert bulletin distributed by Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI), the wreck occurred on the northbound lanes of the interstate, between 120th and 136th avenues, at 8:19 p.m. 

A Yamaha motorcycle was traveling on that stretch of interstate when it collided with a black pickup truck, according to the alert.

CBI said there is possible damage to the pickup's passenger side quarter panel and front side passenger side corner. 

Authorities are unsure of the pickup's make and model, but said the vehicle had Colorado license plates. 

The highway was shut down for several hours but has since reopened. Traffic investigators are actively investigating the collision. 

Medina Alerts are named in honor of Jose Medina, a 21-year-old valet driver who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2011. They're issued following hit-and-run crashes where someone is seriously hurt or killed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thornton Police Department at  720-977-5150. 

