Medina alert cancelled in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police have found the vehicle that hit a bicyclist and then fled the scene in Lakewood on Friday night.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a Medina alert after a hit-and-run crash in Lakewood Friday night. According to the alert, the incident happened near Wadsworth Boulevard and W. 6th Avenue at 9:54 p.m. Friday.

A suspect in a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser hit a bicyclist while driving southbound on Wadsworth Boulevard, then fled the scene going eastbound on W. 6th Avenue, according to CBI.

The Medina alert was then issued for a maroon colored 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser with Colorado license plate BJU-T05. The vehicle has a white roof with a black tubular roof rack with minor damage to its grey plastic grill and broken amber glass in the turn signal light.

According to CBI, the vehicle was found as of 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

UPDATE: Alert deactivated. The vehicle has been located. pic.twitter.com/KOJqAWX3vQ — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) April 8, 2023

What is a Medina Alert?

Medina Alerts were signed into law on March 25, 2014 and went into effect on Dec. 30, 2014. They’re named for Jose Medina, a 21-year-old valet driver who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2011.

Medina Alerts are issued following hit-and-run crashes where someone is seriously hurt or killed. Law enforcement also must have sufficient information about the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle, such as a license plate number and the vehicle’s make, style and color.