The 9NEWS morning team just got a little bigger.

Meet Christian Samuel, born Sunday, Feb. 10 to Corey Rose and her husband Josh. Christian weighs 7 pounds, 9 ounces and is 20.5 inches long.

"Everyone is doing great and is healthy!" Corey said.

Corey also wanted to thank everyone for all the messages and emails filled with love and prayers.

Christian comes following a difficult journey for Corey and her husband.

She shared her difficulties when she announced her pregnancy in September. Corey had been pregnant twice before, but both pregnancies ended in miscarriages at around eight weeks.

According to the March of Dimes, about 10 to 15 out of every 100 pregnancies (about 10 to 15 percent) end in a miscarriage. Most of them happen in the first trimester before the 12th week of pregnancy. That number may be even higher, because some women who miscarry may not have known yet that they were pregnant, according to the Office on Women's Health.

The Office on Women's Health is a government information website managed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

As women get older, miscarriages become more common. Women who are 40 years and older miscarry up to 33 percent of the time.

You can follow Corey's journey here: coreyrosetv.tumblr.com

