When Pete Mirich elementary school started back up a couple months ago, fifth grade teacher Danny Cohoon gave his kids an unusual assignment: Come up with a secret handshake.

Students and teacher had the handshakes down by the end of the day.

Now, they greet each other and say good-bye with the handshakes.

"I actually saw another teacher a couple years ago that was trending on the internet and going viral, and he did it with his students and I was like, 'That's a really cool idea,'" Cohoon said.

For the kids, it's just another way Cohoon makes school fun. For him, the handshakes are like windows into his students' worlds.

"A simple handshake can tell you a lot," Cohoon said. "I mean you look them in the eye, they look you in the eye, and you can already see if someone maybe had a rough morning, or someone's coming in with a positive attitude ready to go right away."

There are home-run swings, twirls, kicks and plenty of fist bumps.

"Sometimes it makes, like, our day just to have a handshake in the morning," fifth grader Estrella Ibarra said.

"Having a teacher like this is excellent," student Michael Mota said. "I've never had a teacher like this before."

Cohoon said he decided to get into teaching after his father passed away 10 years ago.

"I had a number of people... come up to me. A lot of people I knew, a lot of people I had no idea who they were, just saying, 'Your dad helped me become this, or helped me do this,'" Cohoon said. "So I started thinking I wanted to find a job where I could do something like that, too, and I thought, 'What better way to do that than to reach kids at an early age?'"

He said the kids are already asking to make their handshakes more intricate. They learned them so fast to start the year, Cohoon said he might just indulge them.

"Maybe at Christmas break we might change the middle portion of the handshake, change it up or add to it, because we're getting pretty good at it," he said.

© 2018 KUSA-TV