Here's how Colorado did in the $1.1 billion Mega Millions drawing

A few lucky people won at least $1 million nationwide, but no one won the jackpot in Tuesday's drawing.

COLORADO, USA — Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing did not have a jackpot winner. The good news: Several tickets matched five of the numbers and won at least $1 million. The bad news: None of those were sold in Colorado.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 8, 24, 30, 45, 61, and MB 12. Seven tickets won $1 million for matching 5 numbers, and one ticket won $4 million for having the "megaplier." Winning tickets were sold in Massachusetts, North Carolina, New York, Wisconsin, Texas and two in California.

In Colorado, the biggest winning ticket sold was for $40,000. Another won $10,000, according to Colorado Lottery.

After that:

11 tickets won $2,000

40 tickets won $800

27 tickets won $500

74 tickets won $200

The next drawing for the Mega Millions will happen on Friday. The estimated jackpot for that drawing is currently $1.25 billion, or approximately 85% of the Colorado Rockies net worth.

Friday's estimated jackpot would be the fourth largest in the game's history. The largest jackpot paid out was $1.537 billion back in 2018.

