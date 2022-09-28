Memorial service for Clear Creek County Undersheriff to be held Saturday

Clear Creek Undersheriff Robert Bruce Snelling will be honored at a memorial service taking place at Waterstone Community Church.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Seven days after passing away in his home, Clear Creek County Undersheriff Robert Bruce Snelling will be honored in a memorial service on Saturday, Oct. 1 starting at 10:00 a.m.

The service will be held at Waterstone Community Church at 5890 S. Alkire St. in Littleton and all members of the public are invited to attend. Those attending are asked to be respectful of the family's wish for privacy.

"I know that Bruce loved his Clear Creek family and was proud of the employees he commanded and the community he served," said Sheriff Rick Albers said in a statement Sunday. "We will continue to provide communication and additional information as we work through this tragic loss together. The Sheriff’s Office offers the Snelling family our most sincere condolences for their loss."

The service will not be live streamed and photos, videos, or audio recordings will not be allowed.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Snelling's death was not suspicious.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office has been in the news recently over the shooting of Christian Glass this summer. Snelling was not involved in that shooting.

