Our sun is one of two billion stars in our galaxy. On clear nights, those stars offer some incredible views. Tuesday's view includes a planet we don’t get to see very often.

Up close, Mercury looks a lot like our moon. Its thin atmosphere means it is more likely to get hit by small asteroids and comets. It is also the planet that is closest to our sun. But for the rest of February, according to Naomi Pequette, the Earth and Space Science Program Specialist at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, it will be far enough away in orbit that we'll be able to see it from planet Earth.

“And that means a lot of the times it’s close to the sun in our sky as well and it’s really hard to see," Pequette said. "So it’s nice and far away from the sun so that just after sunset we can catch a glimpse of it without being in danger of looking at the sun as well.”

It will be so bright that no telescope is necessary.

“We’re really lucky at the moment," Pequette said. "We have kind of a parade of planets in the evening and morning skies. And mercury is letting us have a rare glimpse of it. It’ll be the brightest thing in the west. So if you’re seeing a star just after twilight in the west, that’s Mercury.”

Still having trouble locating it? Don’t worry. There are several apps for that, and they’re free. Even the professionals use them from time to time.

A few apps Pequette mentioned are Star Chart, Sky Safari and Sky View Lite.

“It’s really fun to be able to make that connection to what the constellation might look like. Some of them show you the fleshed out image of Orion the Hunter or Delphinas the Dolphin. All of those really fun constellations as well.”

All you have to do is turn on your app, point it towards the sky and use it to find what you are looking for. Of course, not all apps are created equally. The Sky Safari app, for example, allows you to not only see the stars, but see an eclipse as it happens now or in the past. It keeps a data base that will allow you to specifically look for the planet Mercury or the constellation Orion. Want more information? Tap on the screen and a list of fun facts will appear.

Some apps will allow you to take and download pictures. Others will also draw out constellations in the sky. Many more apps exist out there and it may take some exploring to figure out what they all do and what works for you.

But for Tuesday night, (as long as the clouds stay out of the sky) we should have a great view!

