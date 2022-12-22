Migrants continue to arrive in city shelters amid historic cold snap

Nearly 50 migrants were said to have arrived by bus in only t-shirts and completely unprepared for the extreme cold temperatures.

DENVER — About 50 migrants from Venezuela showed up on Thursday at the Stout Street Health Center downtown after arriving in Denver by bus, according to the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, which runs the health center.

"These individuals had Googled where they can get housing and health care services," said Cathy Alderman, chief communications officer for the Coalition.

Alderman said the migrants were evaluated at the health center for frostbite and hypothermia. Fortunately, according to Alderman, none of the migrants had any serious medical conditions despite being woefully ill-prepared for Colorado's sub-zero temperatures.

"Our staff was really concerned about many of them who arrived in one layer of clothing or a t-shirt," Alderman said.

According to the city, a total of 218 migrants arrived in Denver overnight and more than 1,500 have arrived since Dec. 9.

Hundreds are staying at city emergency shelters or centers set up by other groups.

Denver also has three warming centers open during this brutal cold snap for anyone who needs a place to stay.

The city opened up two more warming centers – at the Downtown YMCA and the Wellington Webb Building – after the first location, the Denver Coliseum reached capacity.

