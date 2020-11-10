Fire damages structures at Mile High Flea Market

HENDERSON, Colo. — Multiple fire agencies responded to a fire at the Mile High Flea Market in Henderson Saturday afternoon.
South Adams Fire said as many as eight to 10 units at the market near 88th Avenue and Brighton Road were affected, and there were minor injuries that were treated at the scene.
The Thornton and Adams County fire departments helped put the fire out.
The cause is under investigation.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
