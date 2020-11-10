Fire damages structures at Mile High Flea Market

South Adams Fire said there were minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

HENDERSON, Colo. — Multiple fire agencies responded to a fire at the Mile High Flea Market in Henderson Saturday afternoon.

South Adams Fire said as many as eight to 10 units at the market near 88th Avenue and Brighton Road were affected, and there were minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

The Thornton and Adams County fire departments helped put the fire out.

The cause is under investigation.

Update on fire at Mile High Flea Market. Crews have fire under control. Up to 8-10 units effected, minor injuries treated on scene. Assisting agencies @ThorntonFire and @adamscountyfire. Fire investigation team onsite and cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/B70U9UwfMR — South Adams Fire (@SACFD200) October 11, 2020

