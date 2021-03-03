4 supplements to consider for better overall health

When food can’t fully fuel the bodies micronutrient need, supplementation can offer assistance.

COLORADO, USA — A balanced diet is key when it comes to obtaining proper nourishment. But sometimes, getting nutrients can be a challenge. When food can’t fully fuel the bodies micronutrient need, supplementation can offer assistance. Here are four supplements to consider.

Algae

Algae is a simple plan that may have a huge impact on human health as a “functional food”. Rich in protein, omega 3 fatty acids, fiber, and plant sterols; algae is a powerhouse. A 2013 Journal of Medicinal food review concluded that algae could help lower the risk of inflammation, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, metabolic diseases, high cholesterol, and cardiovascular disease. Algae can be found naturally in foods like seaweed, nori and some fermented foods. Additionally, Algae can be found in dietary supplements such as spirulina, and fish oils.

Vitamin D3

D3 is often thought of as the sunshine vitamin, and for good reason! While many foods contain vitamin D, the best documented source are actually the UV rays of the sun. Since UV rays have also been linked to various skin cancers, we often turn to the supplemental form to get the D we need. Studies show that D3 may enhance mood, boost the immune system and maintain good bone health.

Magnesium

Maintaining levels of magnesium in the body has been linked to greater bone density (lowering risk of fractures and osteoporosis) and regulation of vitamin D levels. The National Institute of Health identifies magnesium as an essential component in diabetes management, as well as lowering the risk for migraines, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular diseases. Magnesium can be found naturally in nuts, legumes, some fishes, milk, wheat germ, yogurt, and dark leafy greens however many consumers are turning to supplements to obtain proper levels in the body.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has hit the market as a popular way to improve health. A 2018 study indicated that a daily dosage of apple cider vinegar may assist in weight loss and weight management efforts. A study conducted on rats with high fat diets identified that the natural antioxidants from a daily dose of apple cider vinegar lowered oxidative stress levels, inducing weight loss and preventing obesity. Another study found that apple cider vinegar may be helpful in slowing the spread of microorganisms, such as viruses, bacteria, or protozoans, in the body.