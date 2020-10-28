How nuts can be a healthy addition to your diet

About 28 almonds is enough to stave off hunger and reduce appetite.

DENVER — As we wrap up Breast Cancer Awareness Month and look forward to the holiday season, we are faced with temptation and opportunities to eat more than we should, add unwanted weight and make unhealthy choices overall.

One way to make sure you stay on track with your health goals this winter season is to eat more nuts.

Nuts are high in both healthy fats and protein. In fact, just one ounce, or about 28 almonds, is enough to stave off hunger and reduce appetite. Nuts are full of fiber and studies have shown individuals who eat nuts exhibit better weight control than those who don’t.

Finally, if you have health issues, it may interest you to know that nuts have a range of plant compounds that are anti-inflammatory, nourish your gut and protect against heart disease, diabetes, cancer and Alzheimer’s.

Ways to use nuts in your daily diet:

Eat nuts straight as a snack.

Eat spiced nuts as an appetizer.

Top salads or main meals for added crunchiness.

Sprinkle on top of yogurt or cereal.

Add them to desserts for texture and flavor.

But remember, eating pecan pie is not the same as eating an ounce of pecans.

