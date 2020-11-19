Stay the night retro-style in a classic Airstream trailer

The Amigo Motor Lodge in Salida has several Airstream trailers people can stay in for a different kind of Colorado vacation.

SALIDA, Colo — Off Highway 50 in Salida, Philip Sterling owns the Amigo Motor Lodge where people can spend a little time in a place that’s gone back in time.

“It’s a late 50s motel,” said Sterling.

Part of that 1950s charm can be seen with five shiny silver Airstream trailers that people can rent.

Each one has its own name and has been updated with queen beds, bunk beds and a kitchen table.

"They are from the 50s 60s and 70s,” said Sterling. “We insulated it, cleaned it, there’s new flooring.”

The trailers rent between $100 to $200 a night, depending on the time of year.

“The Airstreams in the summer are our most popular room,” said Sterling.

RV bathrooms can be a little challenging, so for that people take a short walk to a bathroom next to the trailers. For many, staying the night in an Airstream gives them the feel of what it’s like without having to buy an entire RV.

"It straddles that line with people who want that Airstream experience but they don’t want to haul it, they don’t want to take care of it,” said Sterling.

Each Airstream has it's own name and one even has the same reflective aluminum on the walls and ceiling inside.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.