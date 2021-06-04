History uncovered during Georgetown building renovation

The owners of a new saloon opening in Georgetown are renovating a 148-year-old building and discovering old tools and paperwork dating back to the 1800s.

GEORGETOWN, Colorado — One of the most historic buildings in Georgetown is being renovated and the owner Ron Grandy is working to turn it into a new bourbon saloon that feels like something out of the Old West.

“No TVs, no outlets, no blender drinks, no WI-FI,” Grandy said.

It’s an old approach in a 148-year-old building where people will be able to connect, listen to live music, and have a drink surrounded by Colorado history.

“Once we started working in it, we started seeing some of the history,” said Grandy.

Tucked away inside the structure was a lot of history. The building first opened as a grocery butcher shop and Grandy has found original meat hooks, butcher tools that are more than 120 years old. He also discovered original gas-operated light switches.

“Which would have been the light switch pre-electricity,” said Grandy.

Then he found an old wooden tobacco chest that used to belong to one of the original owners of the building filled with newspapers, checks, and orders for supplies dating back to the late 1800s that still look brand-new.

“All the paperwork looks new like it’s from yesterday,” said Grandy. “There’s trade magazines and checks and invoices and correspondence an entire crate of history.”

Many of the relics Grandy has found have been kept inside the building which will open up for business as the 511 Rose Bourbon Saloon on May 11.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Mile High Mornings

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.