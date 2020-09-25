Aurora Day of Giving to help 1,500 families every month through 2020

The City of Aurora will provide food, baby supplies and pet supplies to 1,500 families in need.

AURORA, Colo — Over the summer, the city of Aurora provided food to families in its community with its weekly mobile food pantry.

At its height, the supplies volunteers handed out fed 500 families for five days.

When the program ended in August, the need didn’t. So, the city came up with something new: The Aurora Day of Giving.

“The Aurora Day of Giving actually came from our Aurora Mobile Food Pantry which we started in May,” said Claudine McDonald, the Community Relations Division Manager with the City of Aurora.

It's also part of the city's new Commitment to Care initiative.

Instead of a weekly event, the Aurora Day of Giving will be held once a month, every month through the end of the year and it will provide help to even more people.

“We’re able to give a family of four now food enough for up to ten days,” said McDonald. “So, we’re able to double the food and we’re actually able to now triple the amount of people that we’re able to serve. 1,500 families in one single day.”

The first Aurora Day of Giving is Saturday, September 26th.

Volunteers will hand out 100,000 pounds of food, 30,000 diapers and 10,000 pounds of pet supplies to any member of the Aurora community who needs help.

“Drive up and you’re good to go,” said McDonald. “Everybody is asked to stay in their car and please wear PPE so everybody is safe. We’ll give each family a slip. The forms we have are very brief, but it’s to ensure that we’re, in essence, capturing their order accurately. Then they go through the line and then we load their vehicles up.”

As for waiting in line, McDonald said, “We put a lot of time and effort into making sure the logistics are okay… to ensure that people aren’t having to wait as long.”

The Aurora Day of Giving on Saturday will open at 10am at Gateway High School at 1300 S. Sable Boulevard in Aurora.

The event is first-come, first-served to any member of the Aurora community and it will last until supplies run out.

The dates and locations for the other Aurora Day of Giving events are below:

October 24, 2020: Overland High School – 12400 E. Jewell Ave.

November 21, 2020: Town Center at Aurora (in front of JC Penney) – 14200 E. Alameda Ave.

December 19, 2020: Town Center of Aurora (in front of JC Penney) – 14200 E. Alameda Ave.

If you cannot attend the events, click here for more information on Aurora’s community programs.