Denver Zoo's 'Boo at the Zoo' returns with some changes

'Boo at the Zoo' runs through Halloween at Denver Zoo.

DENVER — Halloween is not cancelled at Denver Zoo.

Denver Zoo's annual "Boo at the Zoo: Storybook Safari" is back this October, but with a few changes due to the pandemic.

The modified, masked version of the Colorado fall tradition opens Thursday, Oct. 1 and continues through Saturday, Oct. 31.

During Boo at the Zoo, the zoo’s 80-acre, mostly-outdoor campus comes to life with costumed characters, enchanting animal experiences and festive seasonal food fit for a king or queen.

This October, Nature Connects' Art with LEGO Bricks features more than 15 nature-inspired creations by Artist Sean Kenney, including giant LEGO spiders and bats fitting for the Halloween season.

To ensure the safety of zoo visitors, members and staff, candy will not be handed out in 2020 and all existing safety and health measures will remain in place, including limited number of visitors per day, timed tickets that are staggered every 15 minutes, a modified one-way path around the entire campus and hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations placed throughout the zoo.

Denver Zoo: Boo at the Zoo 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

All guests ages three and over are required to wear a mask or face covering at all times except when actively eating or drinking.

For Boo at the Zoo: Storybook Safari tickets, visit DenverZoo.org.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.