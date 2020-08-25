Breck Brewery launches 'Broncos Country' pale ale

Breckenridge Brewery is using Colorado-grown ingredients including High Wire hops from the North Fork Valley.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Breckenridge Brewery is celebrating the legacy of Colorado’s hometown hero, the Denver Broncos, with the release of "Broncos Country," a hoppy pale ale.

Featuring vintage branding that nods to the iconic Broncos era of the ‘80s and ‘90s, Broncos Country will arrive on store shelves in time for the Broncos' season opener on Monday, Sept. 14, said the Littleton-based Breckenridge Brewery.

Broncos Country will be sold in 15-packs in stores and is also available for purchase on tap in bars and restaurants and at Empower Field at Mile High.

Breckenridge Brewery said it has sourced 100% Colorado-grown ingredients for the new brew including High Wire hops from the North Fork Valley, "to showcase what it truly means to be in Broncos Country."

"As a Colorado-born & bred company of 30 years, Breckenridge Brewery feels a strong connection to Denver Broncos and their rich history, so we decided to pay homage to the iconic Broncos years with this vintage-inspired beer that has a classic Broncos look,” said Todd Usry, President of Breckenridge Brewery.

"Not only are we loving the nostalgic theme of the cans, but we’re extremely proud to have created this beer from ingredients that were solely grown right here in our home state," said Usry. "With an unusual NFL season ahead of us and most fans watching from their couch, we’re happy to be able to offer Broncos Country to help bring the game-day excitement home."

Colorado-sourced hops give Broncos Country "a delicate citrus hop aroma, while locally-sourced malts provide a light malty backbone that finishes clean and dry," said Breckenridge Brewery.

Broncos Country will be available across Colorado from August through February.

For more information and to find Broncos Country near you, visit breckbrew.com/beer-locator.

