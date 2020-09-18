Breck Film Fest starts with pandemic plan offering movies online

Breck Film Fest is celebrating 40 years and holding a new type of festival that will make movies and the people who make them more accessible online.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — It’s a difficult time for movies with the COVID-19 pandemic turning the industry into a dark drama but in Breckenridge, they're still excited for the 40th season of the Breck Film Fest

“Started in 1981 and here we are today ,” said Janice Miller, who is the executive director of the Breck Film Fest. “With a whole new look, a whole new brand and we get to celebrate in a whole new way this year.”

While many movies have postponed their releases there are dozens being premiered at the Breck Film Fest with organizers showing them at drive in locations and online so people can watch from the comfort of their own home.

“Not only accessible locally and on the Front Range but also worldwide,” said Miller. “So, it’s an incredible inclusive experience this year.”

The event will also have question and answer sessions with actors and filmmakers. Actor Louis Gossett Jr. is in a movie called "The Cuban" and will be hosting an online talk back during the two weeklong festival.

“We have the opportunity for people to talk to someone on the caliber of Louis Gossett Jr.,” said Miller. “There will be a conversation with him next Thursday after the main festival weekend and people can tune in from anywhere.”

The festival has passes people can buy to see movies and get online access and this year people can save money. Instead of buying individual tickets people can buy family passes which cost less. There’s also free content at the Breck Film Fest website. The event runs until Oct. 4.