Buy a Mother's Day gift while helping new moms at the same time

A non-profit organization called Motherwise is getting money for each Mother's Day gift sold.

DENVER — Being a new mom is hard especially when you're a teenager, but there's help thanks to a wonderful program called Motherwise.

It's the first of its kind in Colorado, dedicated to helping pregnant and postpartum moms. They work to reduce stress, provide therapy, and focus on empowering mothers to make wise decisions. It's funded by federal grants and donations, through the parent-organization Thriving Families.

With Mother's Day coming up fast, Thriving Families is holding a fundraiser that's a win-win for everyone. People can go to their website to find a list of mostly women-owned businesses selling Mom's Day gifts. They offer everything from cards, to flowers, to spa visits and cooking lessons. A portion of the proceeds goes to support MotherWise.

For more information, head to this link.

