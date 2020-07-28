Cheyenne Mountain Zoo voted 4th best zoo in North America

This is the 2nd time that Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has been ranked as high as 4th best zoo in North America.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has been voted one of the top ten zoos in North America, in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, for the fourth consecutive year.

The zoo was recognized as the fourth-best zoo in North America — up from sixth in 2019.

The zoo's Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit was also the winner of second-best zoo exhibit in North America — up from fifth in 2019.

“This ranking means even more to us this year, with the difficult times the zoo has been going through in 2020,” said Bob Chastain, President and CEO of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. “Even though the zoo was closed due to virus restrictions for nearly three months, and we currently have limited capacity and other precautions in place, our fans and members still rally around us. To have that kind of community and nationwide support really means a lot.”

This is the second time that Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has been ranked as high as fourth Best Zoo in North America. The first time was in 2018.

“This national recognition reminds us that the impact of our mission reaches beyond the city of Colorado Springs,” said Chastain. “We were nominated amongst a group of impressive organizations, in markets much larger than ours, which makes us even more proud to have been named the fourth best zoo in North America.”

> Above video: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's new baby moose

The 2020 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Top Ten Best Zoos in North America:

Fort Worth Zoo - Fort Worth

- Fort Worth Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden – Cincinnati

& Botanical Garden – Cincinnati Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium - Omaha, Neb.

and Aquarium - Omaha, Neb. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo - Colorado Springs

- Colorado Springs Brevard Zoo - Melbourne, Fla.

- Melbourne, Fla. Audubon Zoo - New Orleans

- New Orleans San Diego Zoo - San Diego

- San Diego Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum – Tucson

Dallas Zoo – Dallas

– Dallas Living Desert Zoo and Gardens - Palm Desert, Calif.

