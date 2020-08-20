KOSI 101.1 giving away computers for kids' online learning

Here's when to listen to win a free computer, three times a day on KOSI 101.1.

DENVER — KOSI 101.1 is providing some relief for tech-strapped parents.

KOSI 101.1 is giving away new Chromebook computers three times a day every weekday in its "Chromebooks for Kids" promotion.

The promotion is underway now and continues through Friday, Sept. 11.

Here's how radio listeners can win a new Chromebook computer:

Listen to Jenny and Jay every weekday at approximately 8 a.m. to announce the three times to listen for a chance to win a computer.

Each weekday morning (except for Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7) at 8 a.m. Jenny and Jay will announce the hours to listen for the school bell to ring. Click/tap here to hear the school bell you will be listening for on KOSI 101.1.

When you hear the school bell ring, be caller 10 at 303-290-1011 and you’ll instantly win a new Chromebook computer.

> Click/tap here for Official Contest Rules.

With the new school year set to begin next with virtual learning, the Denver Public School District (DPS) said it's dealing with a nationwide tech shortage and is prioritizing students most in need.

"A challenge we are encountering is a nationwide shortage of devices," said Susana Cordova, superintendent for DPS. "We are asking families, if you have a device, a personal device that your students can use that would enable to participate in video conferencing and you also have a school-provided device, we'd appreciate if you could return the school device and use the personal device to all our technology to reach more students."

Cordova said they've ordered 10,000 devices and that they were slowing trickling in. The district is focusing on new students and those in lower-income areas, and said they believe they'll be able to meet the demand.

Families also have an option to purchase a device if they choose. Cordova said any Chromebook with at least 4GB memory would work and said the district uses the Lenovo 300. She stressed that purchasing a device is not required.

