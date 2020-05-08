Civic Center EATS returning to Denver on Wednesday

The Civic Center Conservancy's annual food truck event, Civic Center EATS, starts Aug. 12. It will look different than previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DENVER — Civic Center EATS is returning to Denver, but this year's popular culinary event will look a bit different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, Denverites can choose between five different food trucks that will serve up lunch and dinner each Wednesday and Thursday at the park.

Food trucks will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and again from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The food truck lineup is was expected to be released Friday, Aug. 7. Online menus and ordering will be available, organizers said, and ordering ahead of time is recommended for shorter waiting times.

> Video above: A look at last year's Civic Center EATS.

Food trucks will be set up on the southwest side of the Central Promenade, near the Greek Theatre. Physically-distanced circles will be located in the grass so that people can enjoy a picnic.

Due to ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, event organizers have created these guidelines for Civic Center EATS:

Wear a mask unless eating or drinking

If you are sick, please stay home

Follow a one-way traffic flow

Allow vendors to handle their product & and hand them to you

Please be efficient with your time

Maintain 6 feet of physical distancing whenever possible.

Groups must be no more than 8 people

"EATS is your chance to savor local flavor and world cuisines while supporting both our city's small local business scene along with our mission to restore, enhance and activate historic Civic Center Park," the Civic Center Conservancy said in a news release.

The Civic Center Conservancy is a nonprofit with the goal to "restore, enhance and activate Denver’s historic Civic Center Park." A portion of the benefits from the annual event benefit the organization.