Colorado’s 2nd all electric school bus is rolling into Kremmling

West Grand School District in Grand County is showing off the state's newest school electric bus after its delivery to the mountain town.

KREMMLING, Colo. — It’s not a surprise Boulder was the first to use an electric school, but the superintendent of West Grand School District says some might be shocked the state’s second electric bus is charging up in Kremmling,

“Kremmling is not the first place people would expect the first high altitude electric bus to show up," Dr. Darren Peppard said. “Sure enough, it’s right here in West Grand.”



The rural school district was already scheduled to buy a $200,000 diesel bus, but then qualified for grants from the Colorado Regional Air Quality Council, Mountain Parks Education Fund, and Tri-State’s beneficial electrification program to cover the cost of a $400,000 electric school bus.

“Through this grant and the support from Mountain Parks and Tri-State the bus comes to us at no cost,” Peppard said.

On top of those savings, the district expects to save thousands of dollars a year in reduced fuel and maintenance costs.

The bus can carry 78 people and has a range of 100 miles. It takes four hours to charge and 30% of the power needed for that comes from renewable energy. By 2024 it will be 50%.

