100 breweries to participate in Colorado Pint Day on Wednesday

The 5th annual Colorado Pint Day will feature exclusive pint glasses at participating breweries.

DENVER — More than 100 breweries across Colorado will participate in Colorado Pint Day 2020 on Wednesday, July 29.

The fifth annual Colorado Pint Day will feature exclusive pint glasses available at participating breweries while supplies last.

The 2020 glass design celebrates the Colorado Brewer Guild's 25th anniversary, with a throwback ’90’s look.

One dollar from every glass will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

The Colorado Pint day moved to July 29th!! 💚💚💚



Check out the glass I designed for the event: pic.twitter.com/23WDZ1mQuG — 🐯 STABLERCAKE 🐯 (@stablercake) July 25, 2020

Colorado Pint Day

Participating Breweries

105 West Brewing

4 Noses Brewing

Ball Brewing

Barnett & Son

Barquentine Brewing

Bent Barley Brewing

Big Trout

Black Shirt Brewing

Blue Spruce Brewing

Bonfire Brewing

Brass Brewing

Bristol Brewing

Broken Compass

Bruz Beers

Burns Family Artisan Ales

Call to Arms

Camber Brewing

Carbondale Beerworks

Cerberus BrewingCerebral Brewing

Chain Reaction Brewing

Cheluna Brewing

City Star Brewing

Coal Mine Ave Brewing

Comrade Brewing

Copper Club Brewing

Copper Kettle Brewing

Counter Culture Brewery

Crooked Stave – Denver

Crooked Stave – Fort Collins

Crystal Springs Brewing

Dead Hippie Brewing

Denver Beer Co

Downhill Brewing

Dry Dock Brewing

Epic Brewing

FH Beerworks

Fiction Beer

FlyteCo Brewing

Fossil Craft Beer

Fraser River Beer

Frolic Brewing

Goat Patch Brewing

Great Divide Brewing

Green Mountain Beer Company

Half Penny Brewing

Hideaway Park Brewing

Horse & Dragon

Iron Mule Brewery

Jagged Mountain Brewery

Jessup Farm Barrel House

Joyride Brewing

Kokopelli Brewing

LandLocked Ales

Launch Pad Brewery

Left Hand Brewing

Liquid Mechanics Brewing

Living the Dream Brewing

Locavore Beerworks

Lone Tree Brewing

Loveland AleworksLuki Brew

Mighty River Brewing

Mockery Brewing

Monumental Beer Works

Mountain Cowboy Brewing

New Terrain Brewing

Novel Strand Beer

Odell Brewing – Fort Collins

Odell Brewing – RiNo

Odyssey Beerworks

Old 121

Over Yonder Brewing

Peak View Brewing

Peaks n Pines

Periodic Brewing

Pikes Peak Brewing

Platt Park Brewing

Purpose Brewing

Ramblebine Brewing

Ratio Beerworks

Red Leg Brewing

Resolute Brewing

Rock Cut Brewing

Rockyard Brewing

Seedstock Brewery

Snowbank Brewing

Station 26

Storm Peak Brewing

Strange Craft Beer

The Empourium

The PeakTimnath Beerwerks

Tommyknocker Brewery

Two22 Brew

Upslope Brewing

Vail Brewing

Verboten Brewing

Very Nice Brewing

Weldwerks Brewing

Westfax Brewing

Wild Blue Yonder Brewing

Wonderland Brewing

Woods Boss Brewing

Wynkoop Brewing

For more information about Colorado Pint Day, visit ColoradoBeer.org.