Colorado’s first pod hotel is open for business

The Cohabit Hotel in Avon has a lot of rooms people can book and while those rooms don’t have a lot of space, they don’t cost a lot of money.

AVON, Colo. — Just minutes from Vail and surrounded by mountain resort hotel rooms that typically cost hundreds of dollars, the Cohabit in Avon is a place that could save a person a lot of money if they don’t mind rooms that save a lot of space.

Carryn Burton is the owner of Cohabit and said her hotel is the first of its kind in Colorado. Inside there are more than 20 small pods that can sleep more than 50 people in rooms just large enough to fit a bunk bed and sleep two people.

“You get a 5 by 7 space, so really two bunk beds stacked on top of each other but enough room you can step in and plenty of room to sleep," Burton said.

During the winter when ski season rates soar, rooms around Vail and Avon can cost hundreds of dollars but pods at the Cohabit run around $100.00.

The hotel also has common areas with a kitchen, lobby, lockers and snow sports storage.

“We have all these other amenities. We have ski and snowboard storage lockers and roomy showers,” said Burton.

The idea is modeled after capsule hotels in Japan where people can book rooms that are more like tubes just big enough for a person to lay down.

Burton said the idea is to provide affordable rooms so people have a pace to sleep but then spend most their time having fun playing in the outdoors.

“Ski, bike do whatever you like in the outdoors but don’t break the bank while you’re doing it,” said Burton.