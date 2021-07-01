x
15 photos of Colorado's stunning Thursday sunrise

9NEWS viewers up and down Colorado's Front Range were able to capture a stunning pink, yellow and orange sunrise.

DENVER — Coloradans woke up on Thursday to a spectacular January sunrise. 

9NEWS viewers up and down Colorado's Front Range were able to capture the stunning yellow and orange over the eastern plains. Check out some of the images sent to us below.

Credit: Jim Mascarenaz
Credit: Jim Mascarenaz
Credit: Bob Brunacci
Credit: Bob Brunacci
Credit: Bob Brunacci
Credit: Bob Brunacci
Credit: Will Jenkinson
Credit: Will Jenkinson
Credit: Gerry Kraaijenbrink
Sunrise over Denver earlier this morning. Credit: Gerry Kraaijenbrink
Credit: Norman Ochoa
Credit: Norman Ochoa
Credit: Hunter Lindley
A quiet morning after a day of political unrest at the Capital. Credit: Hunter Lindley
Credit: John Karp
Credit: John Karp
Credit: Lissa Cordova
Credit: Lissa Cordova
Credit: Jim & Rosie
Credit: Jim & Rosie
Credit: Bonny Hulberg
Credit: Bonny Hulberg
Credit: Vicki
Credit: Vicki
Credit: Jim Mascarenaz
Credit: Jim Mascarenaz
Credit: Kaye Wilson
Sedalia, Colo.
Credit: Deb Haas
Longmont

Check out this video of the sunrise in Thursday:

