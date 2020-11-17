x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Mile High Mornings

22 photos of Colorado's stunning Tuesday sunrise

9NEWS viewers up and down Colorado's Front Range were able to capture a stunning yellow and orange sunrise.

COLORADO, USA — Coloradans woke up on Tuesday to a spectacular November sunrise. 

9NEWS viewers up and down Colorado's Front Range were able to capture the stunning yellow and orange over the eastern plains. Check out some of the images sent to us below.

Do you have a photo you'd like to share with us? Send to YourTake@9NEWS.com or fill out the form below or click/tap here.

RELATED: You can now text 9NEWS! Here's how

RELATED: Here are the ways you can be on 9NEWS

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

Credit: Antonio Olivas
Credit: Pearl Oppliger
Wheat Ridge
Credit: Carrie Swartz
Golden
Credit: Marianne Purcell
Adams County
Credit: Naomi McMahon
Breckenridge
Credit: Paul Marcotte
Credit: Joe Alsko
Longmont
Credit: Joe Alsko
Longmont
Credit: McElroy
Credit: Joe Drew
Sloan Lake
Credit: Jamie Rogers
Denver
Credit: Deb Haas
Longmont
Credit: Cathy Trom
Wash Park, Denver
Credit: Erin Heft
Credit: Sean S
Sunrise from Clement park Littleton, CO Credit: Sean S
Credit: Marcelyn Hurtado
Moon at Sunset Credit: Marcelyn Hurtado
Credit: Cannon Shippy
Credit: Cannon Shippy
Credit: Rachel Bowen
Credit: Rachel Bowen
Credit: Randy Noterman
Credit: Randy Noterman
Credit: Sean Murphy
Credit: Sean Murphy
Credit: Dan Humecky
Credit: Dan Humecky
Credit: Janie Radcliffe

Do you have a photo you'd like to share with us? Send to YourTake@9NEWS.com or fill out the form below or click/tap here. 

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Mile High Mornings

Sunrise over Colorado: 11/17/20

1 / 22
Pearl Oppliger
Wheat Ridge