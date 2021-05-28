Here are resources for renters as the federal moratorium on evictions is set to expire June 30

The federal moratorium on evictions, created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is set to expire on June 30.

DENVER — A federal moratorium on evictions that was created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is set to expire on June 30.

With the deadline coming, 9NEWS Legal Expert and Metro State University Denver Professor Whitney Traylor explains the potential legal ramifications.

A judge in Washington D.C. recently declared that the moratorium was invalid and should be struck down, Traylor said.

Landlords across the country are challenging the ban on evictions, citing financial hardships and infringing on their property rights, according to Traylor.

Traylor said litigation on this federal moratorium will continue.

In Colorado, renters can be evicted because the federal moratorium only covers non-payment, Traylor said. A renter can still be evicted if the lease expires or the landlord finds another breach of the lease such as a noise ordinance.

Renters who may need assistance with rent when the moratorium expires can use the following resources:

