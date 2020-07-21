The 10th annual Corey Rose Wishes and Heroes benefit concert is on for August 1

The live telethon and concert will air on KTVD Channel 20 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on August 1.

DENVER — The tenth year of Corey Rose’s annual Wishes and Heroes benefit concert will look a little bit different – just like everything has in 2020.

But the good news? It will still happen in the form of a live telethon on KTVD Channel 20 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Donations will help support Make-A-Wish Colorado and the Colorado Professional Firefighters Foundation.

Don’t worry: there will still be live music from 9's a Pair (a band made up of Denver firefighters!) and Tyler Walker — as well as a sing-a-long with the 9NEWS Mornings crew.

There will even be a silent auction that includes a work of art from Colorado and Company’s Amelia Earhart.

Check out the Wishes and Heroes Facebook page for the latest updates. Here's how to donate.

- Call 303-577-2080 on Aug. 1 anytime from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

- Text “Rose” to 21000

- Donate online at CPFFFoundation.com

- Check out our auction items at: https://www.32auctions.com/wishesandheroes2020

Last year's concert raised $51,000 and, given the generosity of Coloradans, we know this year will be the best yet.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.