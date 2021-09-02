3 Colorado couples told us what it took to make their relationship work during the pandemic

Self-quarantine and the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic has put stress on even the strongest of couples.

DENVER — Being in a long-term relationship is hard work, especially in the middle of a global pandemic where we’re spending more time than ever at home with our significant other.

Combine that with the stresses involved with working from home, remote learning, social distancing, furloughs and more, and you’ve got a recipe for a very unique time to be in a long-term relationship.

Mile High Mornings checked in with three couples to talk about what they’re doing to keep their relationship strong. Read their advice below.

> This week on Mile High Mornings, we'll be focusing on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted relationships. Some of the topics that will be discussed later this week include divorce, parenting and dating. Watch the stories each morning on 9NEWS starting at 4:30 a.m.

Sara and Justin Banham

Sara and Justin Banham have been together for 14 years, and said that quarantine has involved getting to know each other all over again.

Justin said he was into being outdoors, while his wife would attend acting classes. Their time together has helped them discover common interests.

"I have a deeper appreciation of spending time together while we're reading or watching TV, not necessarily doing anything, but being present with each other and being thankful knowing that I have a best friend with me all the time," Justin said.

"I'm your best friend?" Sara responded during an interview with 9NEWS.

"You're my best friend," Justin said.

All together now: Awwww.

"I think everyone's a little bit weird and you just have to find someone that matches that weirdness and be weird together," Sara said.

Amanda Gehris and Kat Gamble

Amanda Gehris and Kat Gamble have been together for more than 10 years.

They were both furloughed due to the pandemic, and they said compromise has been the key to getting their relationship to work.

This has been as simple as finding shows to watch together, and ways to have discussions about what they've seen.

Leslie and Doug Gustafson

Leslie and Doug Gustafson have been married for 24 years, and they're also marriage coaches who said the pandemic has kept them nice and busy.

"It is about too much togetherness, fish and people smell after three days, my mom used to say," Leslie said.

She and her husband said more couples than ever are coming to them in something of a "crisis state."

"Couples that do well are determined to do well, they have a real conviction about making their marriage work," Leslie said.

"They practice gratitude, they're thankful for what they have," Doug said.

Their biggest message? There's always hope.

"We've helped couples from the worst of the worst get marriages that feel like a dream marriage to them," Leslie said. "It is possible ... don't give up. Take care of yourselves."

