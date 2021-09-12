Resources for help with addiction recovery

Here are some organizations and resources in the Denver metro area and beyond that help those who are in recovery.

DENVER — September is National Recovery Month, and 9News is sharing people's stories of recovery from addiction.

Here is a list of some addiction resources to help you or a loved one receive a helping hand when you need it.

Denver Women's Recovery

3801 E. Florida Ave., Denver

833-754-0542

Denver Women's Recovery helps women overcome addiction and find healing for mental health issues with outpatient treatment that combines trauma-informed care with clinical treatment.

Foundry Treatment Center

1915 Alpine Plaza, Steamboat Springs

844-979-3993

Foundry Treatment Center is a 48-acre ranch that provides natural stimulation of mind and body. Staff members who are experts in their fields provide guidance to rebuild physically, mentally and spiritually.

Northpoint Colorado

4565 Kendall Pkwy, Loveland

Admissions: 877-416-0069, or 970-425-4756

Northpoint has an addiction inpatient treatment program for co-occurring mental health disorders plus continuing care outpatient programs after patients finish the 28-day residential program to help them continue to learn tools to stay in sobriety.

There are four ways to get confidential and immediate help: by phone at 1-844-493-8255, over text message (text the word “TALK” to 38255), via an online chat service, or at walk-in centers throughout metro Denver, northern, the southeast region and the western slope. Many of these services are available 24/7.

Trained counselors are available to help with relationship problems, depression, bullying, stress, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse, family crisis and more.

Find meetings throughout Colorado as well as information about the program and other services and events put on by AA.

A division of UCHealth, CeDAR offers 30- to 120-day residential treatment programs, outpatient treatment programs, medically-supervised detox programs, and recovery management.

The Substance Abuse Treatment, Education and Prevention Program was established specifically to help teens and young adults from 11 to 24 years of age. It offers a 12-week outpatient program on the campus of Denver Health and in several Denver Public Schools.

This treatment center offers outpatient rehab services for teens and young adults struggling with substance abuse and their families. They have locations in Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs and Cascade.

Mountain Springs provides inpatient rehabilitation center in a serene and relaxing environment near Colorado Springs.They offer flexible lengths of stays, on-site detox, multiple types and styles of treatment and support after you leave.

SAMHSA is a free, confidential, 24/7 365-days-a-year treatment referral and information service in English and Spanish for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance-use disorders. The hotline's number is 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or TTY: 1-800-487-4889.

Chronic Hope Institute

Family addiction and mental health care includes family and individual case management, group counseling and individual counseling across the country. The Chronic Hope Institute offers free resources: videos, podcasts, etc. to help people on its website.