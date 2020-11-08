Denver has its last sunset after 8 p.m. until May 2021

As the start of the autumn nears, the sunset will come earlier in the day until the winter solstice in late December.

DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December.

The 8 p.m. sunset on Tuesday, Aug. 11 will be the last 8 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Friday, May 7, 2021.

Denver sunsets will remain in the 7 p.m. hour until Sunday, Sept. 20 when the sun will set at 6:59 p.m.

The autumnal equinox will be at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22. After the autumnal equinox, the sun continues rising later and with nightfall arriving sooner.

In December, sunset times in Denver range between 4:35 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

