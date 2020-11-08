Denver has its last sunset after 8 p.m. until May 2021

DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December.
The 8 p.m. sunset on Tuesday, Aug. 11 will be the last 8 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Friday, May 7, 2021.
Denver sunsets will remain in the 7 p.m. hour until Sunday, Sept. 20 when the sun will set at 6:59 p.m.
The autumnal equinox will be at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22. After the autumnal equinox, the sun continues rising later and with nightfall arriving sooner.
In December, sunset times in Denver range between 4:35 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.
PHOTOS: Colorado sunflowers 2020
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
RELATED: The sunflower fields are pretty, but stepping foot on the farms that grow them could get you a $750 fine
9NEWS viewers share incredible sunset clouds
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.