In a year like 2021, Halloween monsters get an early spotlight in Denver

Located at Denver Pavilions on the 16th Street Mall, Distortions Monster World celebrates all things 'monster.'

DENVER — Camouflaged in the middle of downtown Denver's 16th Street Mall is a world most people have to wait until October to see.

Inside Distortions Monster World, a new kind of art installation, lives life-sized ghouls, snarling gargoyles and other creatures of the night.

The exhibit is dubbed as an "experimental artainment adventure" created by the world-renowned monster-making team at Greeley's Distortions Unlimited and Blazen Illuminations.

“Distortions Monster World is a celebration of a lifetime of making monsters and a way to share our love for all things monster,” said Ed Edmunds, one of the owners of Distortions Unlimited. “I have never seen monsters as ugly, and certainly haven’t associated them with just one time of the year. My hope is that visitors will walk away appreciating the art and beauty behind these creatures, and realize there is more to monsters than meets the eye.”

The monsters, many which are recognizable from music, films and TV, featured throughout the exhibit are the creations of Edmunds, his wife Marsha, their own team as well as other artists and sculptors Distortions works with.

“Distortions Monster World is a large, explorable, interactive art installation,” said Nate Webb, co-owner of Blazen Illuminations. “This artainment experience will immerse visitors in unique environments using interactive technology, props, sets, and engaging storylines — all tied together by the theme of a lifetime of making monsters.”

In accordance with the City of Denver's “Face Covering Order,” all guests are asked to wear a mask when they are visiting Distortions Monster World except for when taking pictures. Team members are required to wear face masks and/or shields at all times and spaces will be deep cleaned before opening and at the end of each day.

Distortions Monster World is located at 500 16th Street Mall on the first floor of the Denver Pavilions, between Motomaki and Hot Topic.

Tickets are on sale now online at distortionsmonsterworld.com. Tickets can be purchased by phone, laptop, or other devices up to one-hour before the chosen one-hour time slot.

