Colorado middle school student wins 'Doodle for Google' contest

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Douglas County middle school student has been named the Colorado champion in the nationwide "Doodle for Google" contest.

Cresthill Middle School student Mason Ferre won in the contest's Grades 6-7 category and is now vying for the national award in the contest.

Mason’s Doodle is now part of an online gallery where people can vote for their favorite doodle. The top five doodles will then move on to the final round, judged by Google executives, with the national winner announced in June.

The national winner’s artwork will be displayed on Google.com for one day and the winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 tech package for their school.

The Google competition, open to students of all ages, asked young creators to use their imaginations and create a Google Doodle based on what kindness means to them.

The winning doodles were selected based on artistic merit, creativity and theme.

> Vote for Mason's Doodle here. Voting ends Aug. 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

