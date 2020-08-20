x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Mile High Mornings

Colorado middle school student wins 'Doodle for Google' contest

The national winner’s artwork will be displayed on Google for one day and the winner will receive a scholarship.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Douglas County middle school student has been named the Colorado champion in the nationwide "Doodle for Google" contest.

Cresthill Middle School student Mason Ferre won in the contest's Grades 6-7 category and is now vying for the national award in the contest.

Mason’s Doodle is now part of an online gallery where people can vote for their favorite doodle. The top five doodles will then move on to the final round, judged by Google executives, with the national winner announced in June.

The national winner’s artwork will be displayed on Google.com for one day and the winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 tech package for their school.

Credit: Google
Cresthill Middle School's Mason Ferre has been named the Colorado champion in the Doodle for Google contest.

The Google competition, open to students of all ages, asked young creators to use their imaginations and create a Google Doodle based on what kindness means to them.

The winning doodles were selected based on artistic merit, creativity and theme.

Vote for Mason's Doodle here. Voting ends Aug. 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

RELATED: Receive an email from Google about a class action settlement? It's real.

RELATED: Apple, Google drop Fortnite from app stores over direct payment plan

SUGGESTED VIDEOSMile High Mornings

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.