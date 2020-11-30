Drew Litton releases 2021 sports calendar

The new calendar is the perfect way to say goodbye to 2020.

DENVER — 9Toonist Drew Litton has released his 2021 sports calendar.

Drew Litton's 2021 12-month Sports Calendar is full of hilarious, classic cartoons.

Always a perfect stocking stuffer for the holidays, the new calendar is the perfect way to say goodbye to 2020.

Shipping begins the first week of December. Order early so Santa can deliver before the holidays.

To order Drew Litton's 2021 12-month Sports Calendar, visit DrewsShop.com.

A cartoonist at Rocky Mountain News beginning in 1982, Litton draws for 9NEWS, the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado Rockies magazine and Mile High Sports magazine and is nationally syndicated by Universal Uclick.

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

HOW TO LISTEN

Find episodes on your favorite podcast app, or even better, watch them on YouTube!

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.