T-shirts created in Kremmling aim to raise money for wildfire victims

KREMMLING, Colo. — Helping their neighbors.
That’s what some residents in Kremmling are doing with a plan to sell T-shirts to raise money for people impacted by the East Troublesome Fire in Grand County.
The local post master came up with a plan, and Mountain Mama’s embroidery shop owner Donna Heller has been helping to design a logo that can be printed on some T-shirts.
"This is the concept that the local postmaster reached out with and had some ideas,” said Heller. “Then we designed it and put it together.”
The design’s wording has "East Troublesome Fire 2020" at the top, followed by "Rocky Mountain Strong" and "Hold the line."
"That means a lot to our first responders and firefighters,” said Heller.
The Kremmling community has been working on the idea, and in a few days has designed and printed the T-shirts along with sweatshirts and moose stickers which are now ready to be sold with the money to the Grand Foundation.
"Keep it coming so we can do as much fundraising as we possibly can," said Heller.
Complete wildfire coverage go to 9news.com/wildfires.
RELATED: 'Can we expect more fire seasons like this? Yes, absolutely': Fires could impact where and how people live in Colorado
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado