T-shirts created in Kremmling aim to raise money for wildfire victims

The Kremmling Chamber of Commerce has started selling T-shirts raising money for people in Grand Lake impacted by the East Troublesome Fire.

KREMMLING, Colo. — Helping their neighbors.

That’s what some residents in Kremmling are doing with a plan to sell T-shirts to raise money for people impacted by the East Troublesome Fire in Grand County.

The local post master came up with a plan, and Mountain Mama’s embroidery shop owner Donna Heller has been helping to design a logo that can be printed on some T-shirts.

"This is the concept that the local postmaster reached out with and had some ideas,” said Heller. “Then we designed it and put it together.”

The design’s wording has "East Troublesome Fire 2020" at the top, followed by "Rocky Mountain Strong" and "Hold the line."

"That means a lot to our first responders and firefighters,” said Heller.

The Kremmling community has been working on the idea, and in a few days has designed and printed the T-shirts along with sweatshirts and moose stickers which are now ready to be sold with the money to the Grand Foundation.

"Keep it coming so we can do as much fundraising as we possibly can," said Heller.

East Troublesome Fire Relief Fund Available 10/28/2020 tee shirts to help support those affected by the East Troublesome Fires. Tee shirts are $15.00/ $10.00 from every tee shirt sold will go directly to the Grand Foundation to allocate funds to those affected by the fire. Hoodies are $25.00/ $15.00 going directly to the Grand Foundation to allocate...

Complete wildfire coverage go to 9news.com/wildfires.