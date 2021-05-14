'I can come in and give her a hug': Fort Collins family describes year of separation due to COVID-19

For a long time, Merilyn Jensen who is almost 90, could only sit by a window and talk to her family outside on a cellphone.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — In February, face-to-face visits at nursing homes and assisted living facilities finally allowed after being forbidden for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That was a welcome change, but they still could not physically touch until more recently when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) updated guidelines allowing families and loved ones to hug like old times.

It’s something the Jensen family has been waiting more than a year to do.

“I have wondered what is going on with this country,” said Merilyn Jensen a resident at Good Samaritan Society in Fort Collins.

Her description of the past year and a half is nothing short of honest.

“It’s been pure hell,” she said.

As COVID-19 cases increased in Colorado, staff followed state health guidelines and took extreme caution, and eliminated all visitation.

“Why are we so neglected because that is what we felt like,” said Jensen.“We had to go to the first floor, sit on a chair in front of the window with it closed and talk to them on a cell phone.”

Those days are still too close to forget for Merilyn’s son Randy Jensen.

“Talking through a window and not being able to touch her through that window was really hard,” he said.

Things are changing and some sense of normalcy is returning to the facility and others like it. First, with those face-to-face visits and now, with physical interaction.

"The biggest thing is I can give her a hug, before it was we sit 6-8 feet apart no touching, and now I can come in and give her a hug," Randy Jensen said.

“That human connection is everything and I will tell you still today when you have people who haven’t gotten to see their families and hug for the first time that is soul changing and amazing," said Kelly Macfarland, the director of nursing at the facility.

WATCH BELOW: Macfarland describes her year during the pandemic

Through the time confined to her apartment at the facility, Merilyn kept her sense of humor.

“One day Terry [her son] and his wife got me an orange jumpsuit, it says Department of Corrections has a number on the front of it," she said. "I wore it down to the dining hall."

“I guess it was typical of what my mom would have done, I saw it over a text and bust up laughing,” said Randy Jensen.

Through the laughter, there’s still crying, but from happiness, for what they have now and what’s to come.

“Fantastic, awesome, heartwarming,” said Randy Jensen. “It kind of brings tears to your eyes, you don’t know what you miss until you miss it until it’s taken away from you."

"It’s like seeing a light at the end of the tunnel and hopefully I can keep going toward that light," Merilyn Jensen said. "Won’t have to wear the jumpsuit anymore," she said with a laugh.

Marylin is nearing 90 and says for her birthday she wants to spend it getting the whole family together which includes her three sons, grandkids and great-grandchildren.