Frequently asked questions about kids and face masks

As some students go back to classrooms, and others get prepared for that possibility, a face mask is a new part of their routine.

DENVER — 9NEWS took some frequently asked questions about kids and face coverings to Dr. Jessica Cataldi. She is a pediatrician and specialist in infectious diseases at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

(Editor's note: Responses have been edited for context and clarity.)

What do I do if my child is having a hard time wearing a mask?

"Think about what the right mask for your kid is," Dr. Cataldi said. "Maybe they don’t like the mask they have because it hurts their ears with the ear loops, for example. So maybe try a different style, try one that ties, or try getting a headband or something that you can fasten those ear loops to take the pressure off the ears."

For younger children, trying to make it more personal may be really helpful. Thinking about a favorite sport, animal, cartoon, some interest of theirs that they can express, and choose a mask that goes along with the things that they like.

What children should not be wearing masks?

"There are a few reasons why children should not wear masks, but they are really rare," Dr. Cataldi said. "Any child who would not be able to remove their own mask shouldn’t wear a mask."

That includes children under the age of two and kids with medical issues that keep them from being able to remove their own mask or communicate that they need help.

“The third category is children who are having active difficulty breathing,” Dr. Cataldi said. “That really means something like an asthma attack or not being able to breathe in that moment.”

Dr. Cataldi said some children who have had severe trauma in the past may not be able to wear a mask either, but again, these exceptions are rare.

“We know that for children with autism spectrum, anxiety or sensory disorders, working with a therapist or working with some different behavioral techniques to practice with a mask really can make mask wearing an option for children who have some of those conditions," she said.

What if my child has a long term breathing problem?

“They absolutely should still wear a masks or face covering,” Dr. Cataldi said. “We know that children who have asthma that is controlled or children who have other chronic lung or chronic breathing problems should wear a mask. Lots of our patients who have chronic breathing problems, like cystic fibrosis for example, are actually used to wearing masks.”

Colorado’s mask mandate states that any child 11 years of age or older needs to wear a mask in public places. Should my kid be wearing a mask if they’re between two and 11 years old?

“We absolutely would recommend that children under age ten are very capable of wearing a mask,” Dr. Cataldi said. “That can help protect the people around them, and give themselves a little protection too when they’re outside their house and in those situations where they can’t keep six feet of distance.”

