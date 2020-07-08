Giving Games collecting donations for U.S. Olympic athletes

Giving Games campaign is raising money for Team USA athletes struggling to find financial support during the pandemic.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Artistic swimming isn’t the biggest sports organization, but USA Artistic Swimming CEO Adam Andrasko said they’re one of several national governing bodies within Team USA struggling with money right now.

"We are down a million dollars for our revenue for the year,” said Andrasko.

With the 2020 Summer Olympics postponed a year, competition on hold, and donations and sponsorship slowing during the pandemic, Team USA sports are seeing huge losses and that’s impacting USA athletes.

“We are in a difficult financial situation and those difficulties are imparted on our national team athletes because the money is repurposed to the athletes to fund their training," said Andrasko.

Unlike many other countries, Team USA doesn’t receive money from the government, instead they bring in money from donations, memberships and sporting events.

Right now, dozens of national governing bodies are close to bankruptcy with an estimated $100 million dollar shortfall in revenue.

It's because of this financial situation that an online campaign has been started called Giving Games. People can donate to Team USA or specific sports to help U.S. athletes keep training.

“Giving Games is a campaign for us to ask the American public to help their American athletes,” said Andrasko.

Top donors in the Giving Games can also win a medal with gold, silver or bronze medals awarded to top donors in each specific Team USA sport. The event runs through Sunday, Aug. 9.

“There are few things that inspire us like Olympic athletes,” said Andrasko. “We have the opportunity to be a part of their Olympic dream.”