When should you get a COVID-19 antibody test?

With new research showing antibodies may not provide the immunity we were hoping for, we talked to our 9Health expert about why getting a test is still important.

DENVER — Recent research is showing that our COVID-19 antibodies may wane within a few weeks, making the window to get accurate antibody test results smaller.

“Some of the data from China and from recent a publication in the New England Journal of Medicine [is suggesting] that at about the eight-week mark, you have only 25% of your original antibodies left,” 9Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli said.

The takeaway is that if you want a COVID-19 antibody test and you had symptoms, you should get the test between two and eight weeks after your symptoms have gone away.

“That appears to be the highest yield window to know whether or not you actually had the infection.” Dr. Kohli said.

Some people may still have antibodies after that eight-week mark. Studies are showing that it may depend on the severity of the illness, the immune system of the host, and the amount of the virus that someone was exposed to.

Regardless, it does not appear that antibodies are the key to COVID-19 immunity.

“We do think that this is not like the measles infection where once you have the antibodies, they’re going to last you for the rest of your life,” Dr. Kohli said. “This is certainly one of those infections that you could catch twice. Especially if the virus is mutating.”

Getting an antibody test is still useful so researchers can continue to collect data.

“You could potentially take your pain and turn it into someone else’s life-saving therapy by donating your plasma for another individual,” Dr. Kohli said. “Studies are still underway as to the efficacy of convalescent plasma, but scientists are looking for donors in order to try and figure out that question and really help resolve whether we can use it as a treatment.”

Antibody tests also help researchers figuring out what the footprint of the virus is in our community.

9Health is offering antibody tests without a doctor’s note. You can also get annual preventative screenings.