Hundreds of parking spots are coming to Breckenridge this winter

A new parking garage will open in Breckenridge in time for the ski season, adding hundreds of spots to one of the nicest looking parking garages around.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — By November, in time for Breckenridge to open for the ski season, a new parking garage will be open adding 408 new parking spots to the resort ski town.

Haley Littleton with the town of Breckenridge says the new garage costs $41 million, has wood siding, rock accents, and new landscaping with pathways that make it easier to walk downtown. 

“[It has] better access to the river, a better bike path to the river and some bistro lighting to guide people into town,” said Littleton.

The garage looks as if it could be a ski lodge. It's been designed to fit right into the rich mining history seen all over Breckenridge. 

“This is the most beautiful parking garage I have ever seen in my life,” said Littleton. “We really did an ode to our mining culture.”

The garage is located in the old South Gondola lot, between the transportation center to the north and townhall to the south. 

Pricing for the garage hasn’t been set yet but it has 22 charging stations for electric cars with the ability to add 38 more.

