A new outdoor skating rink is opening in Idaho Springs (and it doesn’t need ice)

Digger Field in Idaho Springs is the new home to an outdoor rink where people can skate this winter and maybe into the summer.

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Just off Interstate 70 in Idaho Springs, general manager of the Clear Creek County Metropolitan Recreational District Cameron Marlin is getting ready for the opening of a new outdoor skating rink.

"It started off small but kept growing and growing,” said Marlin.

The rink is being built on Digger Field, a place known for football, but this winter it'll be the hot spot for skating on a rink that doesn’t need ice.

“This rink is actually synthetic ice,” said Marlin. “It requires no electricity and no water so we could skate all year-round if we wanted to.”

The Glice surface means people can skate this winter and into the spring. Project lead Sam Dhyne said they may even keep it open for skating this summer.

“We are very excited that we can be out here skating even if it’s 60 degrees in March,” said Dhyne. “We have some fun plans this summer if anyone is interested in Christmas in July.”

The rink will have a grand opening on Dec. 26, and people will need reservations in order to keep numbers down.

The hope is that the rink will draw people to Idaho Springs, helping some of the local businesses impacted by the pandemic.

