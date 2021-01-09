New state-of-the-art hospital opening in Leadville

St. Vincent Health is opening a new hospital in Leadville that will add new healthcare services to the Lake County community.

LEADVILLE, Colo. — St. Vincent Health is opening a new $26-million hospital in Leadville.

The hospital will have its grand opening on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The new hospital is right next door to the old St. Vincent hospital that was built in 1958. The previous hospital often needed expensive repairs to stay open, nearly closing its doors in 2015.

Karen Onderdonk, St. Vincent Health Chief Branding Officer, said the hospital will bring a higher level of healthcare to the mountain town.

“Bringing back colonoscopy’s and cataract surgeries,” said Onderdonk. “We’ll have ortho-surgery and some cardiac surgeries, bringing back things people need so they don’t have to travel as much for their healthcare.”

Leadville resident Jim Morrison has been working to help build the hospital.

“For two and a half years, I have lived and breathed this facility,” said Morrison.

The new location will offer emergency care, urgent care, imaging, lab work, therapy services, acute care, infusions, therapeutic phlebotomy, echocardiograms, sleep studies, a surgical center, along with specialty clinics with cardiology, dermatology, ear nose and throat, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics and pain management.

