Vail setting up a holiday display with more than a half million lights

Teams with the Magic of Lights Vail team are setting up a walking holiday lights display near the Ford Amphitheater.

VAIL, Colo. — For the past two weeks, Peggy Wolfe and crews have been outside in the cold mountain air helping to setup a new holiday lights display in Vail.

“We’re getting set up for the Magic Lights of Vail show,” said Wolfe. “We have been setting up two weeks now.”

This will be the first year for the Magic of Lights Vail which is a half-mile long walking tour of more than 500,000 holiday lights.

The display runs through part of Ford Park and the Betty Ford Gardens and will feature a number of different things for people to see.

“It will take 20 minutes maybe up to 45 minutes for people to enjoy the experience,” said Wolfe. “We’re bringing in a lot of animation where lights will be moving and there will be a lot of things to look at and different elements and surprises around every corner.”

The display will be open to the public on Dec. 11 and people can get tickets at the Magic Lights of Vail website.